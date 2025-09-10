Performance stds framework for airports seeks to have balance between 'rebates, incentives': AERA

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) The proposed tariff-linked performance standards framework for major airports seeks to have a balance between "rebates and incentives" to improve service excellence, and in case of service deficiencies, there will be a reduction in the user development fee collected by the airport operator, according to AERA.

Last month, the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) came out with the draft consultation paper on 'Formulation of Performance Standards of Major Airports relating to Quality, Continuity and Reliability of Service and Associated Activities'.

The framework has been prepared after a detailed study that covered a raft of aspects, including existing service quality requirements and global frameworks.

The move followed the civil aviation ministry's decision to have uniform performance standards at all major airports in the context of evolving passenger expectations and tariff-linked infrastructure upgrades.

In a presentation during the stakeholders' discussion on the framework on Wednesday, AERA said the aim is to have a passenger-centric approach and also leverage technology for reliable and transparent measurement mechanisms.

The regulator also said the framework seeks to have a balance between rebates and incentives by "moving from rebate-only to a dual model of rebates and incentives to improve service excellence".

In the event of a service deficiency, UDF charges applicable to domestic and international passengers at an airport will be reduced. In case UDF is not applicable for domestic passengers, then landing charges at the particular airport will be reduced, as per AERA.

The framework will have 32 objective parameters, including those pertaining to airport operations, and 18 subjective parameters, such as those related to the quality and reliability of passenger feedback.

According to AERA, the current standards are diffused, non-centralised and differ in regulatory, procedural or operational terms, and there is a need for a uniform national-level framework for performance standards at major airports.

Currently, there are more than 160 operational airports in India, which is one of the world's fastest-growing civil aviation markets, and the government has ambitious plans to have 200 more airports in the next two decades. PTI RAM BAL BAL