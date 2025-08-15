Permit Raj barred semiconductor work: Vaishnaw hits back after Congress claims first plant in 1983

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said that Fairchild founder Robert Noyce came to India in 1964 but the “license permit raj" of the Congress did not allow the setting up of a semiconductor plant, after which he went to Hong Kong and founded Intel there.

The response by the Electronics and Information Technology Minister came after the Congress hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday for his swipe that the idea of semiconductors faced "foeticide" 50-60 years ago.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh claimed that the Semiconductors Complex Limited in Chandigarh started operations in 1983.

“Fairchild founder Robert Noyce came to Bharat in 1964. License permit raj of Congress did not allow setting up a semiconductor plant. Went to Hong Kong. Then founded Intel. Rest is history,” Vaishnaw posted on X.

He added, “Intel once again tried to set up a semiconductor unit in Bharat in 2005-06. Once again it was not allowed because of the policy paralysis of UPA regime. Semiconductor Laboratory, Mohali works at lab scale.” Addressing the nation on the 79th Independence Day, Modi said the first made-in-India semiconductor chip will be launched in the market by the end of this year.

"About 50-60 years ago, files on semiconductors were opened, and discussions on having a factory began. But my youths, you will be surprised that the semiconductor, which has become the strength of the world, that thought process, faced foeticide 50-60 years ago," the PM said.

Modi also said that he is not at the Red Fort to criticise any government, but it is equally important for the youth to know about it.

Lashing out at the prime minister, Jairam Ramesh said, "One more example of what a pathological liar Mr Modi is. Semiconductors Complex Ltd, established in Chandigarh, started operations in 1983." In his remarks, Modi said the country has now freed itself from the burden of the past and is moving forward in the area of semiconductors in a mission mode.

Highlighting the achievements made in the field of semiconductors, Vaishnaw said that a commercial-scale silicon fab works at 20,000-40,000 wafer starts per month, while the Modi government is building a silicon fab with 50,000 wafer starts per month capacity.

“Six semiconductor units (one fab and five ATMP) are at different stages of planning, construction and execution. Four more (one silicon carbide fab and three ATMP including most advanced packaging unit) approved last week,” Vaishnaw posted.

The minister questioned why the Congress governments failed to develop the semiconductor industry despite the requisite talent in the country.

He added, “Entire ecosystem - Design, Fabrication, Packaging, equipment, chemicals, gases - taking shape in Bharat. Two of the largest equipment manufacturers - Applied Materials and Lam Research - are setting up their design, production and validation facilities in Bharat.” “Why didn’t Congress develop the semiconductor industry in Bharat despite our country having requisite talent? @Jairam_Ramesh ji,” Vaishnaw questioned. PTI ASK JP JP RT RT