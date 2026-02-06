Permitting banks to lend to REITs will support growth for such platforms: Industry on RBI proposal

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) The RBI's proposal to allow banks to lend to Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) will help such platforms raise long-term capital at an efficient cost, supporting their long-term growth.

The move could also lead to an increase in income of unitholders, they added.

On Friday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) proposed to allow banks to lend to REITs with certain prudential safeguards to deepen the financing pool for the Indian realty sector.

REITs are investment vehicles that own or operate income-generating real estate, enabling investors to earn a share of the income produced without directly purchasing properties.

At least 90 per cent of the REIT's rental income is distributed to unitholders.

At present, there are five listed REITs in India-Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Nexus Select Trust, and Knowledge Realty Trust.

Nexus Select Trust has a portfolio of rent-yielding retail real estate properties, while the other four REITs hold office assets.

Commenting on the proposal, the Indian REITs Association (IRA) hailed the RBI's proposal to allow banks to lend directly to those trusts, saying this landmark move strengthens the financial framework for REITs and supports their long-term growth.

"Direct access to bank lending provides REITs with a stable, long-term source of funding, expanding the avenues of fundraising for these instruments. This is particularly important for an asset class built on long-duration, income-generating real estate," it added.

The ability to borrow at the REIT level is also expected to result in more efficient financing costs, the IRA said.

The association mentioned that REITs currently raise debt funds through the issuance of debt securities, which are subscribed by mutual funds and NBFCs, among others.

Since these investors prefer instruments with a 3-5 year tenor, long-term funding remains a challenge.

Realty firm Sattva Group and Blackstone-backed Knowledge Realty Trust CFO Neeraj Toshniwal hailed the RBI’s move to allow bank lending to REITs within a well-defined framework.

"Aligning REIT norms with InvITs (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) brings greater clarity and reinforces the focus on strong governance. This approach supports growth while ensuring financial stability and long-term investor confidence," he added.

The RBI's 'Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies' said it is proposed to permit commercial banks to extend finance to REITs after review and considering the presence of a strong regulatory and governance framework for listed REITs.

Embassy REIT CEO Amit Shetty said, "This policy step will enhance access to long-term, stable financing for REITs, complementing traditional capital market funding and broadening the financing ecosystem for income-producing real estate".

The decision would help expand access to longer-term, competitive bank finance, which will support healthier balance sheets and stable growth.

"By having an array of bank lending options and the capital markets to fund their businesses and strategic objectives, REITs are poised to deliver greater growth and, ultimately, better returns to unitholders," Shetty said.