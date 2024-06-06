Persistent launches 'GenAI Hub' to drive enterprise AI adoption

New Delhi, June 6 (PTI) Persistent Systems on Thursday announced the launch of GenAI Hub, a platform geared to drive the creation and deployment of Generative AI (GenAI) applications within enterprises.

According to a release by the Pune-headquartered mid-tier IT, the platform integrates with an organisation's existing infrastructure, applications, and data, enabling the speedy development of tailored, industry-specific GenAI solutions.

Persistent, in a release said it has launched GenAI Hub "to power a new era of enterprise AI adoption." GenAI Hub supports the adoption of GenAI across various Large Language Models (LLMs) and clouds, without provider lock-in.

To fully leverage the potential of GenAI and translate ideas into tangible business outcomes, enterprises must seamlessly integrate it into their existing systems.

With a slew of AI models ranging from extensive to specialised, clients require a platform like the GenAI Hub, the company said, adding that the latest platform simplifies the development and management of multiple GenAI models, expediting market readiness through pre-built software components, while upholding responsible AI principles. PTI MBI DR