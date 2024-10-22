Persistent Systems Q2 net profit grows 23 pc to Rs 325 crore

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) IT services firm Persistent Systems has reported a 23.44 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 324.9 crore in the September 2024 quarter.

The company's profit stood at Rs 263.2 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations for the quarter under review was Rs 2,897.1 crore, up 20.13 per cent from Rs 2,411.6 crore in the quarter-ended September FY24.

"This quarter, we continued to strengthen our capabilities and advance our AI-led, platform-driven services strategy. We brought on Starfish Associates to elevate our AI-powered contact center modernisation; the addition of Arrka expands our comprehensive offerings in digital governance, including data privacy, AI governance and cybersecurity," its CEO and Executive Director Sandeep Kalra said.

During the quarter, the order booking was USD 529 million (around Rs 4,447 crore) in Total Contract Value (TCV) terms.

The Pune-headquartered firm has a global headcount of more than 23,200 employees, with 19,899 staff in India.

Shares of Persistent Systems settled 1.75 per cent lower at Rs 5,156.40 apiece on the BSE. PTI ANK ANK SHW