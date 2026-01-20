Persistent Systems Q3 profit rises 18 pc to Rs 439 cr

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) IT services firm Persistent Systems on Tuesday posted a 17.81 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 439.45 crore for the quarter ended December.

In the year-ago period, the profit was Rs 372.99 crore.

The Pune-headquartered firm’s revenue from operations rose 23.37 per cent to Rs 3,778.20 crore in Q3 FY26, from Rs 3,062.28 crore in Q3 FY25.

During the quarter, Persistent registered a one-time impact of Rs 89 crore from the implementation of the new Labour Codes.

On a sequential basis, the company’s profit fell 6.7 per cent while revenue rose 5.5 per cent.

“Our performance reflects a deeper role in strategic client programs and sustained demand for data, cloud, and digital engineering across our core industries. We are also applying Agentic AI within our own operations, as a ‘customer zero’ to improve productivity and speed adoption at scale, an approach further validated by our recognition as a Microsoft Frontier Firm.

“As we move ahead, our priority remains sustaining growth through consistent execution as demand continues to shift toward larger, more complex engagements,” Persistent Chief Executive Sandeep Kalra said.

Persistent Systems recorded order bookings of USD 674.5 million in total contract value (TCV) and USD 501.9 million in annual contract value (ACV) for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The company added 487 employees in Q3 FY26, bringing its total staff count to 26,711.

The company’s board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 22 per equity share of Rs 5 each for 2025-26. It has also approved the issuance of 1,100,000 equity shares of Rs 5 each to the ESOP Trust of the company. PTI ANK ANK ANU ANU