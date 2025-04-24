Persistent Systems Q4 net profit up 25.5 pc to Rs 396 cr on higher margin

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) IT company Persistent Systems on Thursday posted a 25.5 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 395.7 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2025 on account of higher margin.

The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 315.3 crore in the same period a year ago, Persistent Systems said in a regulatory filing.

Persistent Systems reported the highest quarterly earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) at 15.6 per cent in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal.

The revenue from operations of Persistent Systems grew by 25.15 per cent on a year-over-year (YoY) basis to Rs 3,242.11 crore during the reported quarter, from Rs 2,590.5 crore in March 2024 quarter.

For the year ended March 31, 2025, Persistent Systems posted a 28 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 1,400 crore, from Rs 1,093.4 crore it registered in the previous fiscal year.

The annual revenue from operations of the company grew by 21.55 per cent to Rs 11,938.7 crore in FY25, from Rs 9,821.58 crore in FY'24.

The company recorded deals worth USD 517.5 million, about Rs 4,424 crore, during the reported quarter.

The full year total contract value of the company stood at USD 1363.2 million or about Rs 11,665.48 crore. PTI PRS DRR