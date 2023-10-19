Persistent to hire less than 1,000 freshers in FY24 compared to 3,000 last fiscal: CFO

Mumbai, Oct 19 (PTI) Persistent Systems is looking to cut its fresher intake sharply in FY24, as the IT sector passes through some challenging times due to the macro uncertainties, a senior official said on Thursday.

"Last year, we onboarded over 3,000 freshers. We plan to get sub-1,000 freshers in FY24," Persistent Systems Chief Financial Officer Sunil Sapre told PTI.

The mid-tier IT company headquartered in Pune is witnessing elongated efforts for deal closures, difficulties on deal ramp-ups after it signs a client and an impact on discretionary spends by customers, Sapre said.

However, the overall deal pipeline is healthy, he said, adding that the Total Contract Value (TCV) stood at USD 475 million for the September quarter, its highest ever in a three-month period.

In the September quarter, its overall headcount declined by 288 to over 22,800 employees, he said, attributing the same to lower number of lateral hires.

He said the attrition has improved to 13.5 per cent in the September quarter from 15.5 per cent earlier.

The company, which reported about 20 per cent growth in the September quarter at Rs 263.2 crore, said the banking, financial services and insurance segment is showing some softness but is confident of the same coming back by the last quarter of FY24, Sapre said, adding that the US Fed's stance on rates will also be clear by then.

The company's overall revenues rose 17.7 per cent to Rs 2,411.6 crore.

Sapre said the company, which acquired multiple companies and integrated them, is on the lookout for more such acquisitions.

The company will be looking for entities having a turnover of USD 20-50 million, he added.

The company's scrip closed 2.79 per cent higher at Rs 5,849.70 apiece on the BSE on Thursday. PTI AA TRB TRB