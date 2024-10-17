Personal computers emerge as promising electronic item exports during Apr-Aug

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) After smartphones, exports of personal computers including laptops have emerged as a key electronic item shipments from India during April-August this fiscal, according to the commerce ministry data.

The exports of personal computers have recorded healthy growth in five destinations- the UAE, Russia, Bangladesh, the US, and Sri Lanka.

The exports of laptops to the top five markets - increased to USD 102.6 million in April-August from just USD 37 million in the same period of the previous year, the data showed.

The government's support to personal computer manufacturing through Production Linked Incentive (PLI) and other measures like ease of doing business have supported this growth.

The biggest market for laptops, palmtops and handhelds is the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which imported USD 64 million worth of these devices in the first five months of the current fiscal. Last year during the same period exports were USD 29.7 million.

The exports to Russia increased to USD 20.4 million in April-August from USD 4.4 million in the same period of last year.

Other markets for PCs from India are Bangladesh (USD 7.7 million), Sri Lanka (USD 5.6 million) and US (USD 3.7 million) during the period under review.

Further the data showed that the exports of printed circuit boards (PCBs) have gone up by 76 percent to USD 12.76 million in April-August.

France is the biggest buyer of PCB's from India at USD 3.54 million, Israel at USD 3.31 million and Italy at USD 1.64 million.

Smartphones continued to be the top export good in the electronic segment.

These exports stood at USD 5.1 billion in April-August to the top five markets, which is 59 per cent more than what was shipped in the same period of last year.

For smartphones, the US was the biggest market with shipments of USD 2.88 billion, followed by the Netherlands at USD 833 million, the UK at USD 517 million, Italy (USD 449 million), and Austria (USD 421 million). PTI RR MR MR