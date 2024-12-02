Peru-based International Potato Center set to open branch in Agra

Lucknow, Dec 2 (PTI) Peru-based research facility CIP (International Potato Center) is set to establish a branch in Agra, with an investment of around Rs 120 crore on a 10-hectare site, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Monday.

The CIP centre in Agra will provide access to high-quality potato seeds, leading to better crop yields and increased farmer incomes. Also, it will address the shortage of potato seeds and focus on developing highly productive and processable potato varieties, said an official statement released here.

Farmers will have the opportunities to learn advanced potato cultivation techniques and enhance productivity, it said.

According to the statement, the branch is being opened on the initiative of the chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led state government, with support from the Centre.

Uttar Pradesh being the country's largest potato producer, with double-cropping practised in several districts like Kannauj and Farrukhabad, farmers in the state are poised to reap maximum benefits from this initiative, the statement said.

Neighbouring states like Bihar and West Bengal, as well as other South Asian potato-growing nations, will also reap significant advantages, it said.

While Uttar Pradesh leads the nation in total potato production, West Bengal surpasses it in per-hectare yield, producing 29.9 metric tonnes compared to UP's 25.48 metric tonnes.

"Closing this productivity gap becomes more achievable with dedicated research centers," it noted.

Although potato cultivation occurs across all districts, key commercial hubs include Kannauj, Farrukhabad, Agra, Firozabad, Mathura, Aligarh, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Bareilly, Lucknow, and Barabanki.

Potatoes are a staple in Indian cuisine, making them indispensable in any vegetable-based dish. While generally affordable year-round, their high demand sometimes leads to shortages that capture media attention.

The introduction of cost-effective sea exports is expected to stabilize supply, reducing such shortages and related concerns.

"From the outset, the Yogi government has demonstrated a strong commitment to addressing potato farmers' challenges," the state government statement said.

"Transparent licensing processes for cold storage facilities, as well as development of mega food parks and processing clusters, are also underway, reflecting rapid progress in enhancing storage and value-added processing capabilities," it added. PTI KIS HVA