Peru's Camposol partners with Ninjacart to boost blueberry market in India

New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Peru's leading blueberry producer Camposol has tied up with Walmart-backed Indian agri-startup Ninjacart to expand the availability of premium blueberries in the country.

The partnership, formalized through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) this month, will leverage Ninjacart's technology-driven supply chain and extensive retail network to distribute Camposol's blueberries across more than 100 cities through over 1 lakh retail outlets in India.

In a joint statement, the companies said they plan to market 250-275 tonnes of Peruvian blueberries in the current season.

"Ninjacart's strong presence and deep understanding of the Indian consumer will be invaluable in establishing Camposol as a leading supplier of blueberries in India," Sergio Torres, Senior Vice President-Commercial Operations, Camposol, said at a press conference.

The collaboration aims to address the supply gap between imported seasonal consumption and domestic production in India's growing blueberry market.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Camposol, leveraging their superior sourcing capabilities for strong supply," Sharath Loganathan, Co-founder and Head of International Business of Ninjacart, said.

Speaking to PTI, Loganathan said "The blueberry market in India is about USD 60 million at present. We are expecting 20-25 per cent growth in the next three years." Loganathan said there is growing demand for blueberries in India, even as domestic production increases. "With volumes growing, prices will be competitive for consumers," he added.

Both companies view this as a long-term partnership to establish a sustainable blueberry supply chain across India, potentially fostering stronger agricultural ties between Peru and India in the future. PTI LUX SGC DRR