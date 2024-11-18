PESB chairperson gets one-year extension beyond 65 yrs

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) The government has extended the tenure of Mallika Srinivasan as the head of the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) by one year after it made an exception to rules to allow the private sector specialist to continue on the job beyond the cut-off age of 65 years, according to an official order.

Advertisment

Srinivasan, Chairman and Managing Director of Tractors and Farm Equipment (TAFE) Limited, was originally appointed as the chairperson of government headhunter PESB in April 2021 for a three-year tenure till April 8, 2024. In March this year, the tenure was extended from April 9, 2024, to November 18 - the date she attained the age of 65 years.

PESB is a non-statutory body that advises the government on appointments to the highest posts in Central Public Sector Enterprises. The board comprises a chairman and three members. The term of office for the chairperson and members is three years, or until they turn 65, whichever comes first.

The chairperson/members are eligible for consideration of reappointment for a second term subject to the age limit of 65 years, according to the PESB website.

Advertisment

On Saturday, the Department of Personnel and Training issued an order, extending her tenure by one year.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved an extension in the tenure of Ms Mallika Srinivasan as Chairperson, PESB for a period of one year beyond the age of 65 years -- from November 19, 2024, to November 18, 2025, or until further orders, by keeping the existing provisions in abeyance," the November 16 order said.

She is the first person from the private sector to have headed PESB, which is responsible for selecting the board of directors, including the chairman, of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs).

Advertisment

The Rs 10,000 crore-firm TAFE is the third largest tractor manufacturer in the world and second largest in India by volume, according to Srinivasan's profile on the company website.

"She is additionally on the Global Board of US-India Business Council (USIBC), and the Board of AGCO Corporation - USA," it said.

Srinivasan had replaced former bureaucrat Rajeev Kumar, who was moved to the Central Election Commission as a member after serving for just four months (April 29, 2020, to August 28, 2020).

Advertisment

The PESB chairperson post was lying vacant for almost eight months.

At present, Kumar is the Central Election Commissioner.

Before him, former oil secretary Kapil Dev Tripathi headed the PESB for 150 days (November 19, 2018, to April 20, 2020) before being appointed Secretary to the President.

Advertisment

Srinivasan will have the longest stint at PESB since former steel secretary Atul Chaturvedi, who joined the headhunter as a member in 2010 before retiring as chairperson in August 2015. PTI ANZ ANZ BAL BAL