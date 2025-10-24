PESB recommends Nivedita Dubey for post of AAI Member

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) The Public Enterprise Selection Board on Friday recommended Nivedita Dubey for the post of Member (Human Resources) at the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Dubey is currently the Regional Executive Director (Eastern Region) at the AAI.

PESB has recommended the name of Dubey for the post of Member (HR) at the AAI from a list of 12 people, according to an official communication.

State-owned AAI's board comprises the Chairman, five Whole Time Members, three Part Time Members and one Ex-Officio Member. The AAI owns more than 130 operational airports, as per its website. PTI RAM MR