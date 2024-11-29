Pest resistant walnut, fruit tree safety holder among grassroots innovations to bag HBNCRII Awards

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) A pest resistant walnut developed from a single 80-year-old mother plant, a manure spreader machine and a mechanical safety holder to support fruit trees against wind, rain and fruit load are among the grassroots innovations that have bagged the Honey Bee Network Creativity and Inclusive Innovation (India) Awards (HBNCRIIA) this year.

The awards presented in partnership with Amazon India here are aimed at celebrating the unique creativity and innovation of people from and for the grassroots and recognising their contribution towards making India inclusive and innovative.

According to officials, Suneel Singh from Jammu and Kashmir has bagged the first prize for Suneel (SI) Walnut variety.

"The Suneel (SI) Walnut Variety is a high-yielding, pest resistant walnut developed from a single 80-year-old mother plant. By grafting branches onto over 10,000 plants, the variety produces clusters of 91-5 walnuts per plant and yields 110-150 kg of walnuts.

"It begins bearing fruit in one to two years unlike the six to eight years for the traditional walnuts," the award citation read.

The second prize has been bagged by Ashik Husain Mohammadali Gani from Gujarat for a manure spreader machine.

"The machine efficiently spreads fertiliser, preserving its quality and enhancing soil fertility. Spreading the manure in the field using this machine requires only a single operator.

"The machine reduces cost of operation compared to manual work and requires low maintenance," the citation said.

The third prize has been awarded to Ishfaq Ahmad Wani from Jammu and Kashmir for "The clipper" a fruit tree safety holder.

"The mechanical safety holder is an agricultural and horticultural invention designed to support fruit trees against heavy weight, wind, rain, snowfall and fruit load. It offers two types of holder, break wire and rod type, both durable and adjustable, providing multipurpose support for fruit-bearing trees," the citation read.

The awardees have received Rs 5 lakh, Rs 3 lakh and Rs 2 lakh respectively. PTI GJS GJS KSS KSS