Petroleum products, electronic goods pushing India's exports to China: Govt data

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Petroleum products, and electronic goods are helping India increase its exports to China, with which it has a huge trade deficit of about USD 100 billion, according to the commerce ministry data.

India's exports to China rose from USD 9.20 billion in April-November 2024 to USD 12.22 billion in April-November 2025, an increase of 32.83 per cent year-on-year.

Petroleum products emerged as the largest contributor in the exports to China. It was followed by electronic goods, marine products, and oil meals, the data showed.

"This sharp increase highlights strengthening trade momentum with China, supported by higher demand across key commodity segments and improved export performance over the period," an official said. PTI RR TRB