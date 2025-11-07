Petronet LNG Q2 net profit falls 5 pc on lower volumes

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Petronet LNG Ltd, India's largest liquefied natural gas importer, on Friday reported a 5 per cent drop in the September quarter on reduced gas volumes.

Its net profit of Rs 805.75 crore in July-September - the second quarter of 2025-26 fiscal - compares with Rs 847.62 crore in the same period a year back, according to the company's stock exchange filing.

Petronet's flagship Dahej LNG import terminal in Gujarat processed 211 trillion British thermal unit (TBTU) of LNG against 225 TBTU during the corresponding quarter ended September 30, 2024.

The overall LNG volume processed by the company in the current quarter was 228 TBTU compared to the 239 TBTU LNG volume processed a year earlier.

During the half-year ended September 30, 2025, Dahej terminal processed 418 TBTU of LNG against 473 TBTU during the corresponding half-year ended September 30, 2024.

The overall LNG volume processed by the company in the current half-year was 449 TBTU compared to 501 TBTU in the year-ago period.

Its net profit in the first half of the current fiscal stood at Rs 1,656 crore against Rs 1,989 crore a year ago.

The company's Board of Directors approved an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share. PTI ANZ ANZ BAL BAL BAL