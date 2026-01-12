PFC aims to raise Rs 5,000 cr via NCDs

Mumbai, Jan 12 (PTI) State-run Power Finance Corporation on Monday announced that it is aiming to raise Rs 5,000 crore through a non-convertible debenture issue.

It will be a public issue of NCDs of 15-year tenor, and the company is offering a coupon rate of 7.3 per cent payable on an annual basis, as per an official statement.

***** Betterinvest plans to raise Rs 300 cr for investment in media & entertainment sector * Private credit player 'Betterinvest' on Monday said it is aiming to raise a Rs 300-crore fund to invest in the media and entertainment sector.

The company said it has launched Sebi-registered Category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), BetterInvest Media Vision Fund 1 for the purpose, as per a statement.

***** Karur Vysya opens new branch in Pune * Private sector lender Karur Vysya Bank on Monday inaugurated a new branch in Pune's Sahakar Nagar locality.

The overall branch network for the south-based bank goes up to 899 with the new opening, it said in a statement. PTI AA TRB