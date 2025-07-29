PFC arm transfers power transmission project SPV to HG Infra Engineering

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) State-owned PFC on Monday said its arm PFC Consulting Ltd has transferred a special purpose vehicle, set up for a power transmission project in Odisha, to HG Infra Engineering.

HG Infra Engineering has emerged as the successful bidder for Angul Sundargarh Transmission Limited which was established for the development of Eastern Region Generation Scheme-I (ERGS-I), PFC said in a stock exchange filing.

The process for sale and transfer of the said SPV to the successful bidder has been completed on July 28, the filing said.

The Ministry of Power had appointed PFC Consulting Ltd for selecting a transmission service provider for setting up of the transmission system under ERGS-I through a tariff-based competitive bidding process. PTI ABI HVA