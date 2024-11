New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Two transmission projects of a PFC subsidiary have been transferred to Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, a regulatory filing said.

The names of the projects are Khavda PSl and 3 Transmission Limited, and Barmer I Transmission Limited, PFC said.

"Two wholly-owned subsidiaries of PFC Consulting Limited (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Power Finance Corporation Limited) have been transferred to Power Grid Corporation of India," it said. PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL