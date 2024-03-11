PFC board approves 3rd interim dividend of Rs 3/share

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Monday approved a third interim dividend of Rs 3 per share for fiscal year 2023-24.

With this, the total interim dividend for the fiscal year is Rs 11 per share of Rs 10 each.

The PFC board in its meeting approved the interim dividend of Rs 3 per share having face value of Rs 10 each, a BSE filing said.

The record date for payment of the third interim dividend is March 22, 2024. The date of payment /dispatch of this dividend shall be on or before April 10, 2024. PTI KKS KKS ANU ANU