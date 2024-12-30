PFC Consulting incorporates project SPV Fatehgarh II And Barmer I PS Transmission Ltd

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) State-owned Power Finance Corporation on Monday said that its arm PFC Consulting Ltd has incorporated a project special purpose vehicle (SPV) namely Fatehgarh II and Barmer I PS Transmission Ltd.

According to a regulatory filing, the SPV has been set up for augmentation of transmission infrastructure at Fatehgarh-II PS (power station), Fatehgarh-IV PS(Section-II) and Barmer-I PS.

The SPV will be transferred to the Successful Bidder selected through International Competitive Bidding Process under Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding Guidelines for Transmission Service issued by Ministry of Power, a release said. PTI KKS KKS MR