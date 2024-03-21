PFC Consulting transfers Solapur Transmission project to Torrent Power

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) State-owned PFC Consulting Ltd has transferred Solapur Transmission project to private player Torrent Power, a statement said on Thursday.

The selection of the successful bidder was carried out through a tariff-based competitive bidding process for the selection of transmission service provider for the establishment of a transmission system.

The project-specific special purpose vehicle was transferred to Torrent Power on Wednesday, PFC said in a statement.

PFC Consulting is a wholly owned subsidiary of Power Finance Corporation (PFC) -- a leading non-banking financial corporation under the Ministry of Power.

The power ministry has nominated PFC Consulting as the bid process coordinator for selection of a developer through tariff-based competitive bidding for the independent transmission projects. PTI ABI TRB