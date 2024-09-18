PFC pays Rs 462 cr dividend to govt

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has paid a final dividend of Rs 462 crore to the Government of India for 2023-24, a statement said on Wednesday.

PFC paid Rs 462 crore to the government and Rs 363 crore to other shareholders, totalling Rs 825 crore as the final dividend for 2023-24, the company said.

For 2023-24, PFC paid Rs 4,455 crore dividend, out of which Rs 2,495 crore, including the final dividend, was paid to the government against 55.99 per cent of shareholding.

This is the highest-ever dividend paid by PFC in any financial year.

During 2023-24, PFC earned its highest-ever profit after tax of Rs 14,367 crore.