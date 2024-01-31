Pfizer, Glenmark join hands to launch skin disease drug in India

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Drug firms Pfizer and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals have joined hands to launch a medication to treat skin disease atopic dermatitis in India.

Developed by Pfizer, abrocitinib has received marketing authorisation from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), the companies said in a statement on Wednesday.

The product will be co-marketed under the brand names Jabryus and Cibinqo by Glenmark and Pfizer, respectively, it added.

The product is already approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA), and other regulatory agencies.

Abrocitinib is available in over 35 markets globally, including the US, Japan, and China.

Atopic dermatitis is a chronic skin disease characterised by inflammation of the skin.

"Our collaboration with Glenmark will help leverage the collective strengths and capabilities of our organisations to make this breakthrough therapy available to patients and physicians across our country," Pfizer India Country President and Managing Director Meenakshi Nevatia stated.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals President and Business Head India Formulations Alok Malik said the partnership will help ensure the availability of effective treatment for Indian patients suffering from moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD).

Around 5.9 per cent of adults in India are affected by AD, of which 4.4 per cent suffer from a severe form of this disease. PTI MSS MSS BAL BAL