Pfizer launches new medication for migraine treatment

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Drug maker Pfizer on Monday said it has launched a new medication for migraine treatment.

The company has introduced Rimegepant ODT in India for adults with a previous insufficient response to triptan, the usual drugs for treating migraine.

The new medication delivers rapid and sustained pain relief lasting up to 48 hours post-treatment, while not associated with the risk of medication overuse headaches, Pfizer Ltd said in a statement.

Rimegepant will be available in a 75 mg orally disintegrating tablet (ODT) form, designed for convenient administration without the need for water, it added.

"We believe this treatment will help people with migraine manage pain more effectively and reclaim productive days sooner than with currently available options," Pfizer MD Meenakshi Nevatia stated.

Migraine poses a significant challenge in India, affecting around 213 million people annually, with an estimated 17.3 days of productivity loss observed per year.