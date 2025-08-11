Pfizer launches next-gen vaccine for pneumococcal disease

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Drug firm Pfizer on Monday said it has launched its next-generation 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV20) for adults in India.

The vaccine helps protect against clinically relevant 20 serotypes responsible for a majority of invasive and non-invasive pneumococcal disease, it said in a statement.

It enables timely and proactive protection for all adults, including those living with chronic conditions, it added.

PCV20 will be available as a single-shot vaccine and those vaccinated with PCV20 may not need a second dose, the drug maker said.

"We believe this vaccine, with its broad coverage of 20 pneumococcal disease serotypes, will address the increasing need for adult immunisation in our country," Pfizer MD Meenakshi Nevatia said.