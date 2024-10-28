Pfizer Q2 net up 6 pc at Rs 158 cr

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Drug firm Pfizer on Monday said its net profit increased by 6 per cent year on year to Rs 158 crore for the second quarter ended on September 30, 2024.

The drug maker had reported a net profit of Rs 149 crore for the July-September period of the last fiscal.

Total income increased to Rs 632 crore for the September quarter as against Rs 611 crore in the year-ago period, Pfizer Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of the company on Monday ended 0.59 per cent down at Rs 5,277.45 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS MR