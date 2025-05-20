Pfizer Q4 net profit jumps 85% to Rs 331 cr

New Delhi: Pfizer Ltd has reported an 85 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 330.94 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2025, boosted by a gain in exceptional item from completion of asset sale and transfer.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 178.86 crore in the corresponding quarter of preceding fiscal, Pfizer Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 591.91 crore as against Rs 546.63 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the fourth quarter were higher at Rs 383.5 crore as compared to Rs 377.9 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

During the reporting quarter the company had an exceptional item gain of Rs 172.81 crore from the completion of the transfer and sale of land at Thane along with structures and buildings to Zoetis Pharmaceutical Research Pvt Ltd, the filing said.

In the fiscal ended March 31, 2025 consolidated net profit was at Rs 767.6 crore as compared to Rs 551.33 crore in FY24.

In FY25 revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,281.35 crore as compared to Rs 2,193.17 crore in FY24.

Pfizer Ltd said its board of directors have recommended a total dividend of Rs 165 per equity share at Rs 10 each for the financial year ended March 2025. This includes a final dividend of Rs 35 per share, a special dividend of Rs 100 per share in view of the company's 75th year in India and a special dividend of Rs 30 per share in view of the gain on transfer of assignment of leasehold land and building, the filing said.