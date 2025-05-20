Pfizer shares surge nearly 11 pc as Q4 net profit jumps

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Shares of Pfizer Ltd surged nearly 11 per cent on Tuesday after the firm reported an 85 per cent jump in net profit in the fourth quarter ended March 2025.

The stock jumped 10.78 per cent to settle at Rs 4,945.35 on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 13.11 per cent to Rs 5,049.80.

At the NSE, it surged 9.44 per cent to Rs 4,890.

Pfizer Ltd has reported an 85 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 330.94 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2025, boosted by a gain in exceptional item from completion of asset sale and transfer.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 178.86 crore in the corresponding quarter of preceding fiscal, Pfizer Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 591.91 crore as against Rs 546.63 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the fourth quarter were higher at Rs 383.5 crore as compared to Rs 377.9 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

During the reporting quarter the company had an exceptional item gain of Rs 172.81 crore from the completion of the transfer and sale of land at Thane along with structures and buildings to Zoetis Pharmaceutical Research Pvt Ltd, the filing said. PTI SUM DR