PFRDA invites bids from IT firms for overhauling website

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has invited bids from IT firms for overhauling its website and improving maintenance, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The last date for bid submission by IT firms is December 9, 2024.

The overarching goal of the PFRDA-Connect project is to significantly enhance the digital presence of PFRDA by overhauling its official website, leading to improved user experience.

PFRDA has invited bids from prospective bidders to participate in the tendering process for the PFRDA-Connect Request for Proposal (RFP) as part of the Technology Architecture (TARCH) project, a finance ministry statement said.

Advertisment

The system integrator will be responsible for studying the existing website and providing design, development, customisation, implementation, and maintenance services for PFRDA-Connect. The successful bidder will play a crucial role in PFRDA's digital transformation journey.

This enhancement will specifically target the needs of PFRDA's diverse user base through the deployment of an easy-to-use, modular, and interactive solution based on the latest technological advancements.

The solution will include a comprehensive future development roadmap and will be hosted on a MeITY-empanelled Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) provider. PTI JD BAL BAL