New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) on Monday launched its new and revamped website under the project PFRDA CONNECT initiative.

It was launched by PFRDA Chairperson S Ramann, the pension fund regulator said in a statement.

This aligns with PFRDA's vision of promoting transparency, efficiency, and accessibility in pension sector governance through cutting-edge technology, it said.

The new website has been designed and developed in accordance with Government of India's guidelines and is fully compliant with GIGW (Guidelines for Indian Government Websites) and WCAG (Web Content Accessibility Guidelines), ensuring accessibility and inclusiveness for all stakeholders, it said.

The upgraded website offers an enhanced user experience, enriched content structure, intuitive navigation, and improved functionality for ease of access by subscribers, intermediaries, and the public, it said. PTI DP TRB