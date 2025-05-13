PG Electroplast Q4 profit jumps two-fold to Rs 146.38 cr on rise in operational efficiencies

New Delhi: PG Electroplast Ltd (PGEL), a contract manufacturer of consumer electronics and home appliances, has reported a two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 146.38 crore in the March quarter of FY'25 led by strategic expansion in products, capacity and increase in operational efficiencies.

It had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 71.58 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by PG Electroplast Ltd (PGEL) on Monday.

PGEL's revenue from operations was up 77.4 per cent to Rs 1,909.85 crore in the March quarter. It was at Rs 1,076.57 crore in the corresponding quarter a year before.

Total expenses of PGEL were Rs 1,749.79 crore in the March quarter, up 76.84 per cent.

Its total revenue was up 78.68 per cent to Rs 1,929.72 crore in the March quarter.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2025, PGEL's net profit was up two-fold to Rs 290.92 crore, from Rs 137.01 crore a year before.

In FY25, PGEL's total consolidated income rose 77.73 per cent to Rs 4,904.63 crore, helped by 6.4 per cent growth in volume.

FY'25 has been a "landmark year", said PGEL in its earning statement, adding, it was marked by significant achievements and industry-leading milestones.

The year had an "exceptional revenue growth' with product business sales reaching Rs 3,526 crore, driven by over two-fold growth in room air-conditioner sales. Its subsidiary, PG Technoplast, also recorded Rs 3,506 crores in operating revenue in FY'25 in its fourth year of operations.

The washing machine segment experienced 43 per cent growth, while cooler sales surged 80 per cent.

Commenting on the growth, Chairman Anurag Gupta said it is "Driven by strategic expansion, operational efficiencies, and a strengthened balance sheet. With successful capacity enhancements and unprecedented scaling of its product business, the company is leveraging its size and partnerships to drive innovation, reduce costs, and elevate quality standards."

Over the outlook for FY'26, PGEL said it continues to witness significant inquiries and firm commitments across business segments, reinforcing a strong growth trajectory.

It has projected a total group revenue of Rs 7,200 crore for FY’26.

"PGEL projects Rs 6,345 crore in consolidated sales for FY'26, marking a robust 30.3 per cent growth over FY2025. Net profit is expected to reach Rs 405 crore, reflecting a 39.2 per cent increase from FY'25 Rs 290.9 crore," it said.

Shares of PG Electroplast Ltd on Tuesday were trading at Rs 855.10 on BSE, down 3 per cent from previous close.