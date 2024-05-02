P&G Health PAT dips 21 pc to Rs 46 cr in Mar quarter

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Procter & Gamble Health on Thursday said its profit after tax declined 21 per cent year-on-year to Rs 46 crore for the third quarter ended March 2024.

The company, which follows the July-June financial year, reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 59 core a year ago.

Its revenue from operations declined to Rs 252 crore for the period under review compared to Rs 321 crore in the year-ago period, Procter & Gamble (P&G) Health said in a regulatory filing.

"The company's continued efforts to strengthen our reach and distribution with a transformed go-to-market model reflected in a one-time impact on the quarter's sales owing to the transition and optimisation of trade management and inventory," P&G Health India Managing Director Milind Thatte said.

"However, we have seen sales recover in the months of March and April," he added. PTI MSS BAL BAL