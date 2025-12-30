P&G Home Products FY25 profit jumps 19.1 pc to Rs 683 crore; revenue up 3.4 pc

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Procter & Gamble Home Products Ltd, which manages iconic home and fabric care brands as Ariel and Tide, reported a 19.1 per cent increase in profit to Rs 683.29 crore in FY25 and its revenue from operations rose 3.4 per cent to Rs 9,054.11 crore, according to a regulatory filing from the company.

However, its total income, which includes other income, was down nearly 2 per cent to Rs 9,228.83 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2025, according to financial data accessed through the business intelligence platform Tofler. The figure stood at Rs 9,413.02 crore a year before.

Procter & Gamble Home Products Ltd (PGHPL)'s net profit was at Rs 573.6 crore, and its revenue from operations stood at 8,756.79 crore in the year-ago period.

PGHPL is an unlisted entity operating in India through the Ohio, US-based global FMCG major Procter & Gamble. It operates in the fabric and home care, baby care and hair care business of the FMCG major with brands such as Pampers, Ariel, Tide, Pantene, etc.

PGHPL's advertising and sales promotion expenses rose 21.5 per cent to Rs 930.03 crore in the financial year ended March 31, 2025, from Rs 765.15 crore a year before.

While its royalty cost paid to its parent entity the Procter & Gamble Company, rose 3.61 per cent to Rs 410.17 crore.

However, its total tax expense declined 63 per cent to Rs 252.63 crore. The tax expense stood at Rs 683.13 crore in FY24.

Total expenses of PGHPL stood at Rs 8,292.91 crore in FY25, up 1.67 per cent from Rs 8,156.29 crore a year earlier.

The American multinational consumer goods corporation operates in India through four entities - Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care, Procter & Gamble Health, Gillette India and Procter & Gamble Home Products.

Barring PGHPL, the remaining three entities are listed on stock exchanges here. Procter & Gamble, through Procter & Gamble Overseas India BV, The Netherlands, owns 99.98 per cent shareholding in PGHPL. PTI KRH KRH DR DR