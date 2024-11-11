P&G Home profit jumps 37% at Rs 573.6 crore in FY24; revenue rises 5%

New Delhi: Procter & Gamble Home Products Ltd has reported a 36.8 per cent increase in its net profit at Rs 573.6 crore and a 4.8 per cent rise in revenue from operations at Rs 8,756.8 crore during FY24, according to the company's filing to RoC (Registrar of Companies).

The FMCG major's total income, which also includes other income, was up 11.2 per cent to Rs 9,413.02 crore during the financial year ending March 2024, according to the financial data accessed through business intelligence platform Tofler.

In FY23, Procter & Gamble Home Products Ltd (PGHPL), an unlisted entity of Procter & Gamble India, had reported a net profit of Rs 419.31 crore, while its revenue from operations stood at Rs 8,352.10 crore.

This P&G entity operates in the fabric and home care, baby care and hair care business of the FMCG major with brands such as Pampers, Tide, Pantene etc.

PGHPL's profit before tax was up over two-fold to Rs 1,256.73 crore in FY24.

Its advertising and promotional expenses were down 4.2 per cent to Rs 765.15 crore. It was at Rs 798.62 crore a year ago.

The royalty cost paid to its parent entity The Procter & Gamble Company was up 4.91 per cent to Rs 395.87 crore during the financial year under review.

Total expenses of PGHPL were at Rs 8,156.29 crore, up 3.05 per cent in FY24, and its total tax expenses were up five-fold to Rs 683.13 crore as against Rs 130.13 crore a year ago.

The Ohio (US)-based global FMCG major operates in India with four entities -- Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care, Procter & Gamble Health, Gillette India, and Procter & Gamble Home Products -- and has a total turnover of over Rs 16,000 crore.

Barring PGHPL, the other three entities are listed on stock exchanges in India.