P&G Hygiene and Health Care appoints Mrinalini Srinivasan as CFO

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd on Tuesday said it has appointed Mrinalini Srinivasan as the Chief Financial Officer of the company.

The appointment will be effective from June 29, 2024, said a statement from one of the listed entities of P&G India, which owns and manufactures Vicks and Whisper.

She joined P&G in 2008 and has a career spanning 16 years, working across three geographies -- Singapore, India, and Dubai.

Srinivasan, an alumnus of FMS Delhi, currently leads corporate finance and is also the executive sponsor of gender equality for P&G India group.

She was serving as a senior director, sales finance for P&G India.