P&G Hygiene and Health Care net profit surges twofold to Rs 192 cr in Jun qtr

New Delhi: Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care on Wednesday posted an over two-fold increase in net profit to Rs 192 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 81 crore for the April-June quarter of last year.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 937 crore for the June quarter against Rs 932 crore in the year-ago period, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of the company were trading 5.71 per cent higher at Rs 13,830.90 apiece on the BSE.