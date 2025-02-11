P&G Hygiene and Health Dec qtr profit up 17.3% to Rs 268.6 cr

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd on Tuesday reported a 17.33 per cent increase in profit after tax at Rs 268.59 crore in the quarter ending December 2024.

The company, which follows the July-June financial year, had reported a profit after tax of Rs 228.90 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd (PGHH) was up 10 per cent to Rs 1,247.63 crore during the quarter under review. It was at Rs 1,133.43 crore a year ago.

"These results were driven by a robust portfolio, consumer-delighting innovation and superior retail execution," PGHH said in an earnings statement.

PGHH operates in the healthcare and feminine care segment with brands Vicks and Whisper in its portfolio.

Shares of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 13,933.20 on BSE, down 1.19 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH KRH MR