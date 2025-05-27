P&G Hygiene and Health Mar quarter profit up 1.1 pc to Rs 156 cr

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd on Tuesday reported an increase of 1.1 per cent in profit after tax at Rs 156.10 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The company, which follows the July-June financial year, had reported a profit after tax of Rs 154.37.69 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Revenue from operations of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd was down 1.05 per cent to Rs 991,63 crore during the quarter under review. It was at Rs 1,002.17 crore a year ago.

The company's total expense, which operates in the healthcare and feminine care segment with brands like Vicks and Whisper in its portfolio, was up 11.24 per cent at Rs 791.10 crore in the March quarter.

The total income of the Procter & Gamble entity in the March quarter, which includes other income, was at Rs 1,010.78 crore, marginally down on a year-on-year basis.

Shares of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 14,213.35 on BSE, down 0.15 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH DRR