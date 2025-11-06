P&G Hygiene and Health net profit marginally down at Rs 209.8 cr in Sep qtr

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd on Thursday reported a marginal decline in its profit after tax at Rs 209.86 crore for the September quarter.

The company had earned a profit after tax of Rs 211.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing by Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd (PGHH).

Its revenue from operations increased 1.32 per cent to Rs 1,150.17 crore in the September quarter. It was Rs 1,132.73 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

PGHH, which operates in the healthcare and feminine care segment with brands Vicks and Whisper in its portfolio, reported total expenses of Rs 878.29 crore in the September quarter, up 2.3 per cent.

Its total income, which includes other income, rose 1.43 per cent to Rs 1,160.07 crore in the September quarter.

Shares of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 13,230.10 apiece on BSE, down 1.34 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH KRH BAL BAL