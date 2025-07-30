P&G; Hygiene and Health Q4 profit up two-fold to Rs 192 cr, revenue at Rs 937 cr

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd on Wednesday reported an over two-fold jump in its profit after tax to Rs 192.06 crore in the fourth quarter ended June 2025.

The company, which follows the July-June financial year, had reported a profit after tax of Rs 81.06 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd (PGHH) was marginally up by 0.56 per cent to Rs 937.03 crore in the June quarter. The same stood at Rs 931.75 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

The company's PAT was "significantly up due to the impact of higher advertising investment in the base period," according to the earnings statement from PGHH, which operates in the healthcare and feminine care segment with brands Vicks and Whisper in its portfolio.

PGHH's total expenses declined 17.75 per cent to Rs 680.02 crore in the June quarter.

Its total income, which includes other income, grew marginally to Rs 944.72 crore during the quarter on a year-on-year basis.

Shares of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd settled at Rs 13,885 apiece on BSE, up 6.12 per cent from the previous close.