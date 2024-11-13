PGCIL board okays appointment of Vamsi Ramamohan Burra as Director (Projects)

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) State-owned Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) on Wednesday said Vamsi Ramamohan Burra has assumed charge as Director (Projects).

The company's board has considered and approved Burra's appointment at its meeting held on Wednesday, according to a regulatory filing.

The appointment will be for five years with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post by Burra or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the filing said.

Burra assumed the charge of Director (Projects) on Wednesday and is not debarred from holding the office by virtue of any Sebi order or any other authority, it stated.

Burra, who holds an engineering degree and a postgraduate diploma in Management, presently serves as OSD (Projects) in PGCIL. He has over three decades of work experience in the power and telecom sector.

Prior to this, he also served as CEO of POWERGRID Teleservices Limited. PTI KKS KKS SHW