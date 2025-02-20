Pharma consultant seeks patent for anti-ageing drug formulation

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Pharma consultant and US-based Alkomex GBN Pharma Group’s scientific advisor Sanjay Agrawal has sought a patent for an anti-ageing drug formulation.

According to the Ahmedabad-based researcher, he has developed a drug formulation to tackle ageing at the cellular level and is awaiting a patent for the same.

He has applied for a patent at the Indian Patent Office.

Agrawal, who holds over 42 patents for unique drug formulations, claims that besides addressing ageing at a cellular level, the drug formulation has the potential to significantly improve skin health, boost energy levels and enhance overall vitality.

“Anti-ageing medicine, a revolutionary scientific discipline, is redefining how we approach the ageing process,” Agrawal said.

By focusing on advanced technologies, early detection, prevention, and reversal of age-related dysfunctions, anti-ageing medicine aims to enhance physical, functional, and aesthetic well-being, he added.

“Our new formulation will further boost the prospects of the domain, as with targeted benefits and innovative ingredients, the formulation is poised to make a lasting impact in the fight against age-related decline,” he said.

Agrawal also clarified that while chronological ageing is inevitable, biological and psychological ageing differ significantly from one individual to another, influenced by intrinsic and extrinsic factors such as hormonal changes, stress, and lifestyle. PTI MSS MR