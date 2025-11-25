Pharma industry must transition towards innovative products: PHARMEXCIL

Greater Noida, Nov 25 (PTI) The pharma industry must transition towards innovation and complex generics over the next five years, including peptides, biosimilars, and biologics, to retain India's position as the pharmacy of the world, the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India Chairman Namit Joshi said on Tuesday.

Addressing the media at the 18th edition of CPHI & PMEC India here, he noted that increasing global competition and geopolitical pressures require faster movement toward R&D-driven innovation and not just post-patent product launches.

The vision is to become innovators, not just launchers, and strengthen India's leadership beyond the generic market, he said.

Multiple companies are preparing for launches in upcoming segments such as obesity reduction drugs, signalling a competitive innovation wave, Joshi stated.

He noted that despite concerns around tariff threats from the US, year-to-date exports have grown by 2.31 per cent.

Though growth has slowed compared to the earlier 14 per cent double-digit growth, he added.

In a roundtable, the top company executives also pointed out the need to rethink and redesign the pharmacy curriculum.

The current syllabus does not fully reflect the realities and demands of today's pharmaceutical ecosystem, a participant said.

From drug discovery and advanced research methodologies to raw material sourcing, green chemistry, digital QC processes, AI-driven formulation development, and scalable manufacturing - students must be exposed to the full value chain, not just fragments of it, he added.

Updating the pharmacy syllabus is not merely an academic exercise - it is essential for building a workforce capable of contributing to high-quality research, competitive manufacturing, and the next wave of pharmaceutical breakthroughs, the executive noted.

From next year onwards, CPHI and PMEC India will be held separately at two locations on consecutive days, Informa Markets in India Managing Director Yogesh Mudras said. PTI MSS MSS SHW