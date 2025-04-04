Pharma stocks tumble over 11 pc

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Shares of pharmaceutical companies on Friday tumbled more than 11 per cent amid reports that the Trump administration will soon announce tariffs on pharma imports.

According to reports, US President Donald Trump has said that tariffs on pharmaceuticals and semiconductors will be announced shortly, emphasising that the measures on pharmaceutical imports will be unprecedented.

The US has announced 26 per cent reciprocal tariffs on India saying New Delhi imposes high import duties on American goods.

Reacting to the reports, the stock of Marksans Pharma plummeted 11.18 per cent to Rs 207 apiece, Laurus Labs by 7.40 per cent to Rs 574.45, Shilpa Medicare by 6.56 per cent to Rs 632, Ipca Labs by 6.53 per cent to Rs 1,399.15, Aurobindo Pharma by 5.96 per cent to Rs 1,106 and Lupin by 5.85 per cent to Rs 1,972 per piece on the BSE.

In addition, Gland Pharma's shares declined by 5.51 per cent to Rs 1,475.90 per piece, Ajanta Pharma by 5.40 per cent to Rs 2,480.05, Cipla by 5.32 per cent to Rs 1,415.55, Biocon by 5.09 per cent to Rs 327.95, and Wockhardt fell 5 per cent to hit its lower circuit level to Rs 1,347.55 per share.

Among others, Divis Laboratories' securities plunged by 4.70 per cent to Rs 5,490.75 apiece, Dr Reddys Laboratories by 3.60 per cent to Rs 1,109.75, and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.43 per cent to Rs 1,709.40 per share on the exchange.

The BSE healthcare index declined 1,339.21 or 3.20 per cent to 40,531.58. The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 930.67 points or 1.22 per cent to 75,364.69.

Earlier, the Trump administration exempted pharmaceuticals and semiconductors from the reciprocal tariff policy. Accordingly, shares of Pharmaceutical companies on Thursday had settled with gains of as much as 7 per cent.

"With reports emerging of tariffs being imposed on the pharmaceutical sector, it is likely to affect Indian pharma firms. India supplies nearly half of all generic medicines to the US, where the lower cost alternatives account for 90 per cent of prescriptions.

"In order to leverage the tariff arbitrage opportunities, India must enhance its ease of doing business and create investment in logistics and infrastructure to create global manufacturing and export in the coming years," Aamar Deo Singh, Senior VP Research at Angel One Ltd, said.