Phenomenal launches full text-to-video AI platform

New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Phenomenal AI on Monday said it has launched India's first full text-to-video (TTV) Artificial Intelligence platform.

The platform is poised to transform the landscape of video content creation, the company said in a statement.

Leveraging advanced AI and Machine Learning technologies, Phenomenal AI empowers users to generate high-quality videos from mere text descriptions, making professional video production accessible to all, it said.

The new-age AI studio addresses the traditional challenges of video creation, providing a seamless and cost-effective solution to transform text descriptions into stunning, professional-grade videos, it said.

With its technology, users can create engaging videos for marketing, education, e-commerce, social media, and personal projects, making video creation as simple as writing a script, in this case, a prompt, it added. PTI DP DP SHW