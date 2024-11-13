PHF Leasing rebranded as Credifin

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) PHF Leasing, a non-banking financial company has announced its rebranding as Credifin Limited.

The company has also relocated its corporate headquarters to Delhi-NCR to better serve its expanding customer base across India.

"The new name, Credifin, reflects a broader range of loan offerings and aligns with the company's mission to provide accessible financial solutions, backed by technology, nationwide," the company said in a release.

Founded in 1998 and registered with the Reserve Bank of India, Credifin specialises in mortgage loans for first time home owners, loan against property, MSME business loans and financing for electric vehicles. The total AUM of the company was about Rs 245 crore as of June 30, 2024.

Operating in 11 states and UT, Credifin is operating in over 150 locations and employs more than 550 people. PTI NKD NKD MR MR