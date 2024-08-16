Philip Morris International's India affiliate launches PMI DNA

Chandigarh, Aug 16 (PTI) Philip Morris International's (PMI) India affiliate IPM India has launched PMI DNA - a measurable framework to capture the core strengths and values of people, while they adopt a new culture.

As part of this initiative, three pillars were developed to help people bring the best to PMI, a company statement said here on Friday.

"We Care Commitment to be more intentional, proactive, inclusive and support others at all times. We are Better Together: Set aside divisions, break down silos, and come together as One PMI to make PMI stronger.

"We are Game Changers: PMI's nature is to innovate and lead. With an idea to pivot, redefine, and outperform to collectively push to stay ahead," the statement said.

The PMI DNA reflects the organisation's passion to deliver innovative and iconic products and develop new solutions in the healthcare and wellness space.

In continuation with its efforts towards creating positive change for society, IPM India recognises that people are the driving force behind the success of the organisation.

Commenting on the cultural framework, IPM India Managing Director Navaneel Kar said, "By living our DNA, we will foster an environment of psychological safety with open and honest conversations, focus on how we deliver our results, calling out and addressing undesirable behaviours, and prioritise enterprise goals over personal ones, because when PMI succeeds, we all succeed". PTI VSD BAL BAL