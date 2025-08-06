Philippines delegation agrees to boost food imports from India: IREF

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) A high-level delegation from the Philippines has discussed with APEDA and the Indian Rice Exporters Federation to boost imports of key Indian food products, an industry official said on Wednesday.

The agreement includes a commitment from the Philippines to prioritise increased imports of essential items from India, such as rice, buffalo meat, vegetables, fruits, and peanuts, Indian Rice Exporters Federation Chairman Prem Garg said in a statement.

The Philippines’ delegation was led by Secretary of Agriculture Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr.

This meeting, attended by the Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF), centred on reinforcing agricultural connections and diversifying supply chains, IREF said. “This measure is intended to reduce reliance on Chinese products and promote stronger bilateral cooperation,” the body said.

Dev Garg, Vice President of IREF and Director of Shri Lal Mahal Group, who participated in the discussions, stated: “Key areas of cooperation were addressed in detail, resulting in an agreement from the Philippine government to eliminate restrictions on Basmati rice imports.” This agreement represents a key development in Indo-Philippine relations, contributing to improved food security, economic expansion, and diversified trade amid evolving global conditions, IREF President Prem Garg said. PTI RR MR MR