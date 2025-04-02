PHINIA partners with LTIMindtree for IT infrastructure, application services modernisation

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) PHINIA Inc. has partnered with technology consulting and digital solutions company LTIMindtree for strategic transformation of infrastructure and application services.

The release announcing the development did not disclose the size of the deal.

PHINIA is a premium fuel systems, electrical systems, and aftermarket solutions and components provider.

"Through this partnership, LTIMindtree will provide seamless support and transformation of PHINIA’s IT infrastructure, while enhancing application maintenance and development services," according to the release.

Under the partnership, LTIMindtree will leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) as well as automation tools to assist PHINIA with managing operational risk and reducing application complexity while enabling business efficiency and agility through AI-led IT transformation.

"As we continue to evolve our IT capabilities, having a trusted partner with deep domain expertise and a focus on innovation will help us accelerate our transformation and unlock new opportunities to enhance efficiency, improve manufacturing operations, and deliver greater value to our customers," Matt Logar, VP and Chief Information Officer (CIO), PHINA said.

PHINIA develops fuel systems, electrical systems, and aftermarket solutions for a slew of applications, including commercial vehicles, industrial applications, and light commercial and passenger vehicles.

According to Rajesh Sundaram, EVP and Chief Business Officer, LTIMindtree, "As key enablers in their IT modernisation efforts, we are committed to streamlining business processes and simplifying outcomes for the end customers". PTI MBI DR